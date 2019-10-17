Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Belmont Baptist Church
Labadieville,, LA
Deloris Spotts Johnson Obituary
Deloris Spotts Johnson departed this life on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence in Napoleonville. She was 81, and a native of Napoleonville.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at New Belmont Baptist Church in Labadieville. Burial in Church Cemetery.

Deloris is survived by her sons, Michael (Imogene), and Johnny L. Johnson (Suzette); daughters, Sandra (Raymond), Susie Johnson (Jerome), Cheryl Williams (Raymond), and Darlene Yarbrough (Javon Sr.); brother, Gerald Spotts; sisters, Gladys Davis and Helen Ausbrooks; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Augustus Johnson; parents, Rebecca and Earl Spotts Sr.; and brother, Earl Spotts Jr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
