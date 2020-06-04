Delta Leonard Scott
1932 - 2020
Delta Leonard Scott, age 87, gained her wings on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was a native and long-time resident of Houma.

Due to the recent health concerns and restriction in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral service will be limited to family and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12 noon, with burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Delta is survived by her daughter, Judy Scott Ellender and husband Clark Joseph; granddaughter, Ashley Ellender Bankston and husband Freddie; great-granddaughter, Reese Noelle Bankston; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Joseph "Willie" Scott; parents, Wallace Joseph Leonard and Adele Marie Bergeron Leonard; as well as her brothers and sisters.

Delta was a loving mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. She enjoyed going to the movie theater, shopping and doing crossword puzzles. She was a generous person who loved spending time with her family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and medical staff.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUN
5
Liturgy
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
June 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Delta. May she Rest In Peace. Wish we had lived closer so we could have met her and we could all be together at this time. With love. Richard & Georgina
Georgina LaCour
Family
