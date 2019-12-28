Home

Delta Sampey Monier Obituary
Delta Sampey Monier, 94, a native of Gheens and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Monier Scott (Sandy), Melissa Monier Hymel (Danny); son, Philip Monier Jr. (Patrice); grandchildren, Ryan Scott, Eric Monier, Devin Monier (Kaley), Emily Monier (Paul), Melanie Hymel Champagne (Derek), and Amanda Hymel Callais (James Jr,); great-grandchildren, Cohen and Tanner Callais and Natalie Champagne; and sister, Yvonne Mims.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Philip Monier Sr.; parents, Norris Sampey Sr. and Maud Blanchard Sampey; and brothers, Howard Sampey, Norris Frederick Sampey Jr. and Michael Sampey.

Delta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a kind and loving person who will be missed but never forgotten.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
