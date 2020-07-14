Delvin Pierre Dupre, Sr., 91, a native of Pointe Aux Chenes and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his sons, Delvin Pierre Dupre Jr. (Barbara), and Kenneth Dupre (Carrie); daughter, Nita Comeaux; sisters, Virginia Foret and Maurial Dupre; grandchildren Nicole Richard, Alex Clement, Sarah Comeaux and Tesha Dupre; and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Dupre; daughter, Joycelyn Loupe; grandson, SSGT Danny Dupre; parents, Elezie and Mattie Dupre; brothers, Arnold Dupre, Sr. and Ariel Dupre; and sister, Laura Dupre.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



