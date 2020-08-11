1/1
Dena Lynn Cedotal
Dena Lynn Cedotal, born on Aug. 29, 1957, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born in Savannah, Ga. and was a resident of Gibson.

She is survived by her companion, Anthony Leblanc; sons, Christopher Aucoin and wife Carrie, Jeremy Albert and wife Catherine, and Dustin Cedotal and companion Laurie; and beloved daughter, Jewel Sullivan and husband Grady. She has six grandchildren, Tony, Chloe, Tyler, Liam, Alex and Logan. She also has two great-grandchildren, Dayton and Makinleigh. She has three brothers, David Cedotal, Paul Cedotal, and Joey Cedotal; and three sisters, Lisa Smith, Susie Brush, and Bernice Begue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Cedotal Jr. and Sally Irena Oliver Cedotal; brother, Jesse Cedotal; and granddaughter, Sadie Lynn Aucoin.

She is deeply loved and will be missed dearly by many. We will meet her again.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
