Dena Lynn Cedotal, born on Aug. 29, 1957, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born in Savannah, Ga. and was a resident of Gibson.



She is survived by her companion, Anthony Leblanc; sons, Christopher Aucoin and wife Carrie, Jeremy Albert and wife Catherine, and Dustin Cedotal and companion Laurie; and beloved daughter, Jewel Sullivan and husband Grady. She has six grandchildren, Tony, Chloe, Tyler, Liam, Alex and Logan. She also has two great-grandchildren, Dayton and Makinleigh. She has three brothers, David Cedotal, Paul Cedotal, and Joey Cedotal; and three sisters, Lisa Smith, Susie Brush, and Bernice Begue.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Cedotal Jr. and Sally Irena Oliver Cedotal; brother, Jesse Cedotal; and granddaughter, Sadie Lynn Aucoin.



She is deeply loved and will be missed dearly by many. We will meet her again.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





