Denis "Dan" A. Thibodeaux, 89, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He leaves behind his spouse, Joy Chauvin Thibodeaux; his children, Susan Blanchard, Diane Bergeron, Judy McDonald, Jeanne Oncale, Jessie Thibodeaux, Kenneth Thibodeaux, and Alida Shutts; sister, Marie Gravois; brother, Gerald Thibodeaux; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Talbot Thibodeaux; his father, Denis H. Thibodeaux; his sisters Fannie Talbot and Annie Daigle; and granddaughter, Leslie Guedry.
Denis graduated from Southwest Louisiana Institute in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education. He taught school for one year. He began sugarcane farming in 1953, and retired at age 70.
He was a devoted husband and a loving, generous father. He will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019