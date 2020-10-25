Denise Ann DaggsThibodaux - Denise Ann Daggs departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 57 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation to continue in Williams and Southall Chapel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am Burial in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by her son, Jamaal Lee Daggs; brother, Joseph Daggs, Jr.; sisters, Marion Johnson, Joyce Joseph, Jackie Williams, Loretta and Valerie Daggs; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Daggs, Sr.; mother, Florence Daggs; brother, James Daggs; sister, Janice D. Moore. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at