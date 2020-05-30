Denise Faye Riley Howard, 53, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, passed away peacefully at 10:33 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. (Seating will be limited to immediate family only - 25% capacity of chapel). Burial will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Everette (Cherish Allen) and Shane Howard (Aliceson Adams); daughter, Courtney Riley Carter; fourteen grandchildren; father, Henry Riley (Denise); brothers, Cyreal Brown and Lucas Riley; sisters, Deborah Brown, Margarite Jones (Bruce, Sr.) and Sandra Brown; companion, Philip Cleveland; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maudgie Lee Williams Riley; paternal grandparents, Joseph, Sr. and Ruth Tyler Riley; maternal grandparents, Sam and Sylvia Williams Brown; and son-in-law, Roger Carter, Jr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.