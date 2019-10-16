|
Denise J. Folse departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was 43, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 La. 1014 in Labadieville. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Denise is survived by her husband, Duane Folse: father Baron Johnson; son Tyrone Williams Jr.; daughter Zipporah Williams; brother Brandon Jones; sisters Ronika, Salacia and Ashonti Jones; her loving step-children; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Mae Jones Carcisse.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019