Denise Mixon Ledet, age 59, a native of Franklin and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until service time. A Liturgy of the Word, officiated by the Rev. Andre Melancon, will be held in Denise's honor beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.



Denise is survived by sons, David Arlen Ledet, Matthew James Ledet and wife Victoria; brothers, Art Mixon III and wife Mitzi, Chris Mixon and wife Kellie, Scott Mixon and wife Pam; sister, Rebecca Mixon Huebinger and husband Tom; grandchildren, Ewan Ledet, Waverly Ledet, Pepper Ann Ledet and Maggie Jean Ledet.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Melton Mixon, Jr. and Beverly LeBlanc Mixon.



Denise loved her family deeply and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends. She found great joy in giving and always put others before herself. She enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, cooking and puzzles, among so many other things.



Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heart of Hospice and at Oschner Medical Center.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is proud to serve The Ledet Family. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 9 to June 10, 2019