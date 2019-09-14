|
Dennis Anthony Foret Sr., age 69, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, Sept. 16 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marilyn Foret; children Connie Robichaux, Tammy Freeman (Scott), Dennis Foret Jr. (Nicole) and Nancy Foret; stepson Jason Parfait (Melissa); brothers Luby, Wilbert Jr. (Cindy) and Raymond (Diane); sisters Betty Ford (Bert), Patricia LeCompte (AJ) and Annette Boudreaux; grandchildren, Kristen, Tiffany, Shane, Jason, Katie, Nathan, Kerrie, Tate, Haylee, Kaylee and Kylie; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert Joseph Foret Sr. and Williana Cuneo Foret; sister-in-law Nettie Foret; brother-in-law Brian Boudreaux; and beloved dog, Kandi.
Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him. He was a gifted drummer, bassist, and vocalist. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting; however, his greatest joy was his family.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Haydel Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019