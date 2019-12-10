|
|
Dennis James Brunet, 52, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with religious service to follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.
Dennis is survived by his mother, Margie Gautreaux; stepfather, Johnny Gautreaux; brother, Chad Brunet and wife Cindy; stepsister, Juliette Gautreaux; and stepbrothers, Jason Gautreaux, Jared Gautreaux, Joshua Gautreaux and Jeffrey Gautreaux and wife Lacy.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brody James Brunet; father, Simon Peter Brunet Jr.; brother, Kenneth Paul Brunet and Clark Joseph Brunet; grandparents, Joseph Bourg and Lethia Pellegrin Bourg, Simon Peter Brunet Sr. and Lena Robichaux Brunet; and stepsister, Jacqulin Gautreaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019