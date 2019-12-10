Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Brunet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis James Brunet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis James Brunet Obituary
Dennis James Brunet, 52, a native of Houma and resident of Montegut, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with religious service to follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Margie Gautreaux; stepfather, Johnny Gautreaux; brother, Chad Brunet and wife Cindy; stepsister, Juliette Gautreaux; and stepbrothers, Jason Gautreaux, Jared Gautreaux, Joshua Gautreaux and Jeffrey Gautreaux and wife Lacy.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brody James Brunet; father, Simon Peter Brunet Jr.; brother, Kenneth Paul Brunet and Clark Joseph Brunet; grandparents, Joseph Bourg and Lethia Pellegrin Bourg, Simon Peter Brunet Sr. and Lena Robichaux Brunet; and stepsister, Jacqulin Gautreaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -