Dennis Joel Penisson
Dennis Joel Penisson, 86, a native and resident of Raceland, died peacefully Aug. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral time, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Church. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Dennis is survived by his daughters, Dana Penisson Adams and husband, David, Judithe Penisson Ord and husband, John; sister, Celia Penisson Faulkner; and grandchildren, John Adams, Emily Ord and Aidan Ord.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Hodson Penisson; son, Adrian Charles Penisson; father, Thomas Clarence Penisson; mother, Annette Falgout Penisson; sister, Helena Penisson Cole; brother, Thomas Penisson II; and sister, Alice Penisson Guidroz.

Dennis had a brilliant mind. He designed numerous patented oilfield tools and his expertise was sought throughout the industry. As a man of many talents and interests, Dennis enjoyed wood and metal working, music, reading, fishing and learning.

He was a caring husband, papa, pawpaw and friend. He will be missed.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
