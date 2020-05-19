Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Obituary
Dennis Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 87, a native of Raceland and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He is survived by his sons Keith Boudreaux (Mary), Darren Boudreaux (companion, Tina Marie Bergeron), and Byron Boudreaux (Michelle); daughters, Ethelyn Ougel (Bobby), Tina Aucoin (Bobby) and Nina Stogner (Barry); brothers, Lovell, Dale, Cullen, Herbert and Ferrell Boudreaux; sisters, Lenora LeBouef and Wanda House; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eugenie L. Boudreaux; parents, Dennis Sr. and Inez Boudreaux; and sister, Velma Breaux;

Special thanks to staff and doctors of Notre Dame Hospice and caregivers, Patsy Comeaux, Janet Pitre, Paula Eschette, Sheryl Chiasson, Rose Hebert and Melvin Rogers.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -