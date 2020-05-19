|
|
Dennis Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 87, a native of Raceland and a resident of Mathews, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He is survived by his sons Keith Boudreaux (Mary), Darren Boudreaux (companion, Tina Marie Bergeron), and Byron Boudreaux (Michelle); daughters, Ethelyn Ougel (Bobby), Tina Aucoin (Bobby) and Nina Stogner (Barry); brothers, Lovell, Dale, Cullen, Herbert and Ferrell Boudreaux; sisters, Lenora LeBouef and Wanda House; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eugenie L. Boudreaux; parents, Dennis Sr. and Inez Boudreaux; and sister, Velma Breaux;
Special thanks to staff and doctors of Notre Dame Hospice and caregivers, Patsy Comeaux, Janet Pitre, Paula Eschette, Sheryl Chiasson, Rose Hebert and Melvin Rogers.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020