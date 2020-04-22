Home

Dennis Natol Simoneaux

Dennis Natol Simoneaux Obituary
Dennis Natol Simoneaux died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Thibodaux. He was born July 3, 1923, in Paincourtville and was a lifelong resident of Brusle St. Vincent.

He is survived by his daughter, Dona Landry (Ricky); grandsons, Scott and Brent (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Paige, Molly, Abby, Jase and Asher; sister, Doicy Diez; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Crochet Templet and Genelle Connor Crochet.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Annie Crochet Simoneaux; parents, Dolese C. and Elnora Dugas Simoneaux; sister, Lybie S. Picou; and brothers, Everette, Lawrence, Lorry and Dolese Jr.

Dennis loved to Cajun dance, spoke fluent Cajun French and enjoyed playing card games with his grandsons and great-grandchildren. He loved making lifelong memories with his family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health and Rehab, St. Catherine's Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Hospital, Family Doctor Clinic and Landry Funeral Home for the love and care they provided. A private graveside service will be held. A memorial is planned at a later date.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
