Dennis R. Bourg Jr., 86, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.



A private service will be held at a later date.



He is survived by his sons, Dennis Raymond Bourg III and wife Vickie, and Daniel Charles Bourg and wife Rose; daughter, Jacquelyn Neal and husband Tommie; grandchildren, Mary, Tommie Jr., Ashley, Jason, Larry, Korey, and Erin; and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife Helena Stone Bourg; parents, Dennis Raymond Bourg Sr. and Mary Hotard Bourg; brothers, Olin Guidry, Walter Guidry, Whitney Guidry Sr., and Wilbert Bourg; sisters, Mildred Guidry and Gloria Guidry.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



