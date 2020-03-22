Home

Denny Peter Guillot

Denny Peter Guillot Obituary
Denny Peter Guillot, 80, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on March 20, 2020.

Services are pending.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Landry Guillot; three sons, David Guillot (Jennifer), Dale Guillot (Angel), and Dennis Guillot; three siblings, Dolores St. Pierre, Melvin Guillot, Sr., and Ronald Folse; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna Guillot; parents, Joseph and Lillian Guillot; and five siblings, Pearl, Nelson, Ray, Russell, and John Guillot.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
