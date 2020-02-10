|
Denzel Ray Eaton, age 92, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 4:35 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. He was a native of Davenport, Okla., and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Chapel Dauphine on Thursday, Feb. 13; beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales No. 2 Cemetery in Houma.
Denzel is survived by his sons, Dwain P. Eaton and wife Sheri, Gregory A. Eaton and wife Gwen, Grant J. Eaton and wife Debbie, and Leslie S. Eaton and wife Kristal; daughter, Beth E. Andras and husband Herbert; and grandchildren, Christopher Eaton and wife Shannon, Tyler Eaton, Lauren Eaton, Sera Andras, Lydia Eaton, Laura Eaton, Michael Davis and wife Laura, and Steven Davis.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Ann Porche Eaton; parents, Albert C. and Letha R. Christi Eaton; brother, Roy A. Eaton and wife Aubin; and sisters, Edna Mae Eaton, Alberta E. Woods and husband Basil, and Hyla E. Morrow and husband R.W.
Denzel was a retired employee of Texaco Inc., with 30 years of service. He served on the Board of Directors for Texaco Inc. credit union for 25 years. He was a member of Texaco Retiree Club, a troop committeeman of Boy Scout Troop 350 and a little league baseball coach for seven years. He was vice president of Blum and Bergeron Reality Co. Inc. for 30 years. He was a member of the Bayou Land Barber Shop Chorus and sang "Lead" for the Chordiac Barbershop Quartet.
Denzel was a long time member of the Firehouse Squares and Knight Twirlers Square Dance clubs. He was an 82-pint blood donor for the Terrebonne General Medical Center Blood Bank. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps of WWII and a member of the American Legion Post 31 in Houma. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Houma.
Special thanks to The Homestead staff, Dr. Russell Henry, Bayou Home Health Care and Haydel Memorial Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020