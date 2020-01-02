Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
DeQuan Michael Sullivan

DeQuan Michael Sullivan Obituary
DeQuan Michael "Quan" Sullivan departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was 17, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

No visitation.

Religious services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Avah Arielle Sullivan; parents, Monica Stepter (Trent) Thompson and Derrick (Danielle) Sullivan; siblings, Rondell, Ronasia, Rontrell Sandolph, Derrick Sullivan Jr., Devonte Sullivan and Kylee Robertson; maternal grandmother, Betty Richard Stepter; and paternal grandmother, Cynthia Roussel; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Droney Williams and Michael Stepter.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
