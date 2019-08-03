|
Deril F. Carrere, age 72, a native of Houma and resident of Willis, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Private family services were held in accordance with Deril's wishes.
Deril is survived by his sons, David Carrere and wife, Paula, and Brian Carrere; mother, Irene Carrere Giroir; sisters, Myra Giroir and husband, Tommy, Deborah Boquet and husband, Jules, Cathy Duplantis and husband, Jesse, Christine Bartley and husband, Ricky, and Patty Bonnett and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Lauren Carrere and Andrew Carrere; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Alma Arceneaux Carrere; father, Delvin J. Carrere; brother, Delvin Carrere Jr.; paternal grandparents, Lawrence Carrere and Cora Luke Carrere; and maternal grandparents, Henry J. Tivet and Lorita Lambert Bourg.
Deril was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Terrebonne General Medical Center with special thanks to Dr. Russell Henry and the nurses in CCU.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019