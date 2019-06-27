Home

Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road P.O. Box 2668
Houma, LA 70360
Deveron Dontrell Franklin

Deveron Dontrell Franklin Obituary
Deveron Dontrell Franklin, 38, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on June 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with burial to be in St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery; 1039 Dularge Road.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Franklin; father, Alexander McKinley; sister, Niya Payne; six step-sisters; and two step-brothers.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
