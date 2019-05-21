Devin Michael Dumond, 40, a native and resident of Houma, earned his golden wings at 5:09 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



A visitation in his honor will be observed from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bayou Black. Interment to follow in St. Francis deSales Cemetery, II.



Devin is survived by his loving wife, Kara LeBouef Dumond; sons, Cade Michael and Jake Thomas Dumond; father, Allen J. Dumond Jr. and wife, Becky; mother, Jane Lee Dumond; brother, Jacques Dumond; sister, Emily and husband, Thad Mancil; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raymond and Lorraine Prosperie LeBouef; and nieces, Adeline, Annabelle and Elsie Mancil.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Allen Dumond, Sr., and Rosalie Dumond Bergeron; and maternal grandparents, Raymond E. and Hazel C. Lee.



Devin was a recruiter in the Oilfield Industry who enjoyed snowboarding, fishing, photography and video-making. He was most happy and content when in the presence of his children, wife and loving family.



Devin was a kind and gentle man. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. His wife, Kara and sons Cade Michael and Jake Thomas were the light of his life. Devin always put others before himself. He loved fiercely and without prejudice. He valued hard work and took pride in accomplishing his goals, no matter the smallest of tasks or the biggest of jobs. Devin was an optimist, always finding the positive in any tough situation. He brightened any room into which he entered. He always looked for the good in people and never spoke ill of anyone. He was a daredevil, always ready for a new adventure and striving to live life to its fullest. He cherished time spent with family and friends, from vacations to the beach to snowboarding trips to the mountains of Colorado to Epic River tubing expeditions.



He had a wonderful light hearted sense of humor and the natural ability make people laugh. Everyone who knew Devin wanted to be around him.



Devin had an artistic and creative spirit, and he was a talented videographer. He nurtured this creativity, and what began as a hobby soon metamorphosed into his passion and labor of love, DigiVids. He poured every ounce of energy into each video he produced. He was always able to capture the true essence of the client he was working with, whether a business promotional or a personal family film.



He was a man of action, and showed his immense love for his family by "doing." His boys were his everything, and he treasured the times spent with them hunting, fishing and taking them to the skate park. His wife, Kara was his soulmate, and he was deeply devoted to her in every way. He was a master on the grill and made a mean margarita. He loved being outdoors.



He had a strong moral compass and a profound faith in God. He had a zest for life that few will ever experience. Devin will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or St. Francis deSales School preferred.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019