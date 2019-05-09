Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewitt Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewitt Ross Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dewitt Ross Jr. Obituary
Dewitt "Papa" Ross, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his residence in Gonzales. He was 33, a native of Gonzales.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday May 10 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Pearly Gates Cemetery.

Dewitt is survived by his father, Dewitt Ross, Sr.; mother, Theresa Queen (Ed); son, Ezra; sisters, Treaka Preston and Latesha Ford (Carnell); godparents, Shawn and Jinell Sawyer, Sr.; godson, Adrian White; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jessie Singleton and Claiborne Preston, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Julie Ross-Rodrigue.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now