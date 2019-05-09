|
|
Dewitt "Papa" Ross, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his residence in Gonzales. He was 33, a native of Gonzales.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday May 10 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Pearly Gates Cemetery.
Dewitt is survived by his father, Dewitt Ross, Sr.; mother, Theresa Queen (Ed); son, Ezra; sisters, Treaka Preston and Latesha Ford (Carnell); godparents, Shawn and Jinell Sawyer, Sr.; godson, Adrian White; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jessie Singleton and Claiborne Preston, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Julie Ross-Rodrigue.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019