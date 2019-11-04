Home

Dezman J. Allen

Dezman J. Allen Obituary
Dezman "Tuttie" J. Allen, 24, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Nov. 8, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral service will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dezman is survived by his father, Gilbert Allen; mother, Tabitha Danos; brother, Dustin Allen; sister, Colleen Wright; nephew, Hayden; grandparents, Keith and Agnes Danos, and Shelia Maccaskill; great-grandmother, Delores Danos; godmother, Lisa Plaisance; canine companion, Bullet; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gilbert E. Brown Sr.; great-grandparents, Lawrence Danos Sr., Euris and Bea Matherne, Irene and Harvey Allen Sr., and Emma and Joseph Brown; and godfather, Dean J. Danos.

Tuttie was an organ donor, an outdoorsman and true Louisiana sportsman. He could catch minnows and tooloulou's by hand and once caught a pelican in his fishing line.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to offset funeral costs.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
