Diana A. Rivet

Lockport - Diana A. Rivet, 75, a native of Lockport and resident of Cut Off passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A procession will follow to her 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off and to her burial in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

Mrs. Diana is survived by her children; Inga Bruce (Chad) and Taft A. Rivet, grandchildren; Joshua Bruce, Justin Bruce, Decey Paige Rivet, and Lelan Rivet, great grandchild; Ja'Kai Jackson-Bruce, brother; Paul Arceneaux, and sister; Winnie Guidry.

Mrs. Rivet was preceded in death by her husband; Alton A. Rivet, and parents; Nacy and Clarabelle G. Arceneaux.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies Altar Society at Sacred Heart, the Sacred Heart Choir, and a founding member of the first St. Joseph Altar at Sacred Heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and genealogy.

Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



