Diana Galliano Allemand

Diana Galliano Allemand Obituary
Diana Galliano Allemand, 75, a native and resident of Cut Off, died peacefully at her home on Aug. 19, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Funeral mass will begin at noon, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Diana is survived by her husband of 16 years, Anthony "Lou" Allemand; son Tony Navas; grandchildren Nathan Navas and Christine Sakr; two great-grandchildren; four step-children; 11 step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; brothers Michael J. Galliano Sr., and Joseph P. Galliano Sr. and sister Sylvia G. Holmes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wylie P. and Nefta C. Galliano.

She loved going to the casino, gardening, fishing and Saints football. Her plants were always immaculate and she a member of the Vermillion Club. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
