Diana M. Rousse, 77, a native of Galliano and resident of LaRose, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Diana is survived by her son, Kirk (Shelia) Rousse Sr.; daughter, Debra R. LaCour; brothers, Larson (Jean) Duet and Leonce Duet; sisters, Mary Ann (Ebry) Dufrene and Anna (Allen) Lafont; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Roland J. Rousse; and parents, William and Leoncia Duet.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing poker Kino and watching LSU and Saints football.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019