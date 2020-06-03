Diana Mancillas Collins, age 80, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6:56 a.m. She was a native of Monterrey, Mexico and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, beginning at 8:15 a.m. until 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with burial following in church cemetery.



Diana is survived by her daughter, Lillian Collins; grandchildren, Brandon Carlos, Ashley (Greg) Sapia, Erica (Clayton) Lyons, Brittany (fiancé, Jacob) Dupre, and Dylan Dupre; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jalob, Krista, Jaycie Boyd, and Kaylee, Cayden, and Brayden Lyons; and cousin, Johnny Rodriguez.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald Collins; son, Donny Collins; mother, Maria Rodriguez Mancillas; and great-grandparents, Adolonio (Eulalia) Rodriguez.



Diana was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She was a generous woman to everyone she crossed paths with.

She was a caregiver to her grandson she adored. She loved the country that adopted her as their own and was honored to have become a US Citizen. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.



She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, Nancy Faucheaux, and Journey Hospice for all their love and care given to our family in our time of need



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



