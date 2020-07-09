1/1
Diana Robinson Reneau
Diana "Lady Da" Robinson Reneau, 68, a native of Raceland, departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence in Cypress, Texas.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux, and on Saturday, July 11, at Williams and Southall Chapel, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in Brooklyn Cemetery.

Diana is survived by her husband, Daniel Reneau; sons, Elward Carter, Jr. and Jonathan Carter; daughter, Deanna Adegboye (Daniel); brothers, Lionel Brown (Renee), Carl Robinson (Geraldine), and Edward Robinson (Patricia); sisters, Ruby Lee Cameron and Cynthia Robinson (Kraut); five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Robinson, Jr. and Ruby Shelby Robinson; three brothers; and one sister.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.



Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUL
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
