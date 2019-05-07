Diana "Lynn" Senft Marant, age 69, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was a native of Ebenezer, Mississippi and a resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will held in Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery in Ebenezer, Miss.



Diana is survived by her sons, Daniel H. Marant and companion, Jackie, David E. Marant and wife, Clarisa, and Matthew W. Marant and companion, Kale Matthews; brother, Donald Senft and wife, Sunny; sister, Carol "Ann" Senft; and grandchildren, Jazmín I. and Olivia L. Marant, Kaydence N. Guidry, Alannah G. Marant, and Paisleigh K. Hebert.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Effie Marie Senft; brother, William "Billy" Senft; and sister, Doris M. Senft.



Lynn was a longtime teacher at Mulberry Elementary School. She enjoyed living life to the fullest and loved her granddaughters above all. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019