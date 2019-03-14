Home

Diana Smith LaGarde Obituary
Diana Smith LaGarde, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at New Zion Baptist Church, 263 Grand Caillou Rd. in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Damon Smith (Nakia), Keith Smith and Harold Williams; daughter, Cheryl Stokes (Darnnell); 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, McKinley Parfaite (Anne); and sisters, Delores Williams, Edith Johnson, Gloria Huddleston and Zulah Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis LaGarde; parents, Anthony and Isabel Carter Smith; and sisters, Marion Parfaite and Dorothy Maryland.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
