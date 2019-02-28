Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Diane Ausbrooks Obituary
Diane "Bertha" Ausbrooks, 68, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Cannon Baptist Church in Plattenville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Diane is survived by her sons, Freddie Jr. (Towanda), Joseph Ausbrooks, and Shawn Washington; daughters, Sharon Ausbrooks, Cindy Blaine (Louis Sr.), and Cassandra Washington; five brothers; three sisters; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Ausbrooks Sr.; parents, Joseph and Eldonia Washington; brother, Donald Davis; and granddaughter, Jylin Washington.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
