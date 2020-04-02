|
Diane Champagne Baudoin, 76, native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Private services are currently scheduled.
Diane is survived by her sons, Gerard Baudoin and wife, Darilyn, Chris Baudoin and wife, Briane, and Gavin Baudoin; daughters, Ann Verdun and husband, Garret, Danette Dominique and husband, Felix, Denise Dinicola and husband, Gregg, Mary Breaux and husband, Scott Breaux, and Elizabeth Baudoin; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell J. and Lula Mae Breaux Champagne; sister, Carol Anne Champagne; and one grandchild, Karsyn Francis Baudoin.
Diane was a member of the Council of Catholic Women at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family. Diane's family would also like to thank their mom's caregiver, Mary Dominique, for all she did for their mother throughout the years.
Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020