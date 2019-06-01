Diane Schmitt Crispino, age 72, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00am until service time. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am.



Diane is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Ray Crispino, Sr.; two sons, Steven Crispino and wife Alyssia; John Ray Crispin,o Jr. and wife, Cristy; daughter, Kim Crispino; brother, Danny Schmitt, and wife, Sandra; sister; Donna Jones and husband, Danny; five grandchildren, Kevin Crispino, Ian Crispino, Kyle Crispino, Lyric Crispino and Evan Crispino.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Schmitt and Wilhelmina McGovern Schmitt.



Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed playing volleyball and watching the Saints. Diane was a generous soul that selflessly donated her remains to the LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Dicky Haydel for their care and support.



Chauvin Funeral Home and Cremetory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019