Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Diane Crispino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Crispino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Schmitt Crispino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Schmitt Crispino Obituary
Diane Schmitt Crispino, age 72, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9:00am until service time. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John Ray Crispino, Sr.; two sons, Steven Crispino and wife Alyssia; John Ray Crispin,o Jr. and wife, Cristy; daughter, Kim Crispino; brother, Danny Schmitt, and wife, Sandra; sister; Donna Jones and husband, Danny; five grandchildren, Kevin Crispino, Ian Crispino, Kyle Crispino, Lyric Crispino and Evan Crispino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Schmitt and Wilhelmina McGovern Schmitt.

Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed playing volleyball and watching the Saints. Diane was a generous soul that selflessly donated her remains to the LSU Bureau of Anatomical Services.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice and Dr. Dicky Haydel for their care and support.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Cremetory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 1 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now