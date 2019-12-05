Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Dianne Brown departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.

Interment will be private.

Dianne is survived by her sons, Henry Brown, Germaine Brown, Troy Riney and Darell Patterson; daughters Demetrice Brown Batiste (Antoine) and Renata Majors; brothers Isaac Brown (Lisa), and William Brown; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary Brown and Dorothy Sterling.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
