Dianne Marie Scott, 77, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A private service will be held in her memory by invitation only. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese is requiring that all attendees of the Mass of Christian Burial wear masks and practice social distancing inside the church.
She is survived by her son, Hayden Gerard Scott and wife Joy; daughter, Geralyn Percle and husband Pim; and grandchildren Grant Rodrigue, Kristen Rodrigue and Samuel Scott.
She is preceded in death by her former spouse, Hayden Thomas Scott; parents, Forris Benoit and Eulalie Marie Folse Benoit; and brother, Gary Paul Benoit.
Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 14 to May 15, 2020