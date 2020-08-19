1/1
Dianne (Perkins) Mills Chatman
Dianne Perkins Mills Chatman, 73, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Donaldsonville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 21, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Raymond Chatman; sons, Ruben, Marcel, Reginald, Fabian, Jason and Derrick Mills; daughters, Marlene Theresa Mills Jones and Earthala Mills Slugher (Jimmie); stepson, Alvin Leblanc; stepdaughters, Chasity and Kim Chatman; two brothers; three sisters; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Mills; grandsons, Fabian Mills Jr. and Kylund Jones; adopted parents, John and Vivian Wallace; biological mother, Mary Perkins; brothers, Clifford Sr. and Donald Perkins; stepson, Raymond Leblanc; stepdaughter, Charlene LeBlanc and nephew, Derrick Jones.

Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
