Dianne Perkins Mills Chatman, 73, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Donaldsonville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.



Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 21, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cremation to follow.



Dianne is survived by her husband, Raymond Chatman; sons, Ruben, Marcel, Reginald, Fabian, Jason and Derrick Mills; daughters, Marlene Theresa Mills Jones and Earthala Mills Slugher (Jimmie); stepson, Alvin Leblanc; stepdaughters, Chasity and Kim Chatman; two brothers; three sisters; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Mills; grandsons, Fabian Mills Jr. and Kylund Jones; adopted parents, John and Vivian Wallace; biological mother, Mary Perkins; brothers, Clifford Sr. and Donald Perkins; stepson, Raymond Leblanc; stepdaughter, Charlene LeBlanc and nephew, Derrick Jones.



Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



