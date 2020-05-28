|
Dianne Theresa Mayeaux Brooks, 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Houma.
Mrs. Dianne's family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial following services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Dianne is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John "Buzz" Brooks; children, Derrell Brooks and wife Penny, and Terrell Brooks and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Lauren Brooks Cherry and husband Benjamin, Taylor Brooks, and Benton Brooks; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Beau Cherry; brother, Michael Mayeaux; and aunt, Mary Grezaffi.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Nanzia Roberts Mayeaux.
Dianne enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed spending her free time watching T.V. and shopping online. She loved spending time with her pet companion, her dog Sophie.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory and life will never be forgotten by all those her life has touched. She will be greatly and forever loved.
The family would like to thank Journey Hospice; most especially Amie and Cindy for their love and care given to Dianne and family.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the at P.O. Box 41428 Nashville, TN 37204 or online at their website.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020