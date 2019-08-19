|
Dick Jean Plaisance, age 69, a longtime resident of Franklin, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Raceland on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1950, Dick was the oldest of six children born to Frank and Lillian Plaisance.
He is survived by two brothers, Frank Plaisance Jr. and Jack Plaisance; three sisters, Margaret Breaux and her husband Gary, Mary Curole and her husband Donald, and Emily St. Clair and her husband Kevin. He is also survived by one daughter, Kristy Plaisance Hardin and her husband Lance; grandchildren, Evan, Lexi, and Lane Hardin; great-grandson, Quinlan Shay; and four step-children, Marie Trahan and her husband Carroll, Teresa Mach, Tina Latham and Frankie David Mach, Jr. and his wife Kristy; as well as numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Frank Plaisance and Lillian Loupe Plaisance; and nephew, Bobby St. Clair.
The Youth of St. Mary Parish were fortunate to have him as the Associate County Agent. He worked for numerous years, shearing sheep, tagging hogs, and transporting the 4-H animals to their designated Livestock Shows.
Following his time as Associate County Agent he went to work for the State of Louisiana when Hurricane Andrew destroyed St. Mary Parish and also worked for the State Medicaid Program.
Being an Agriculturalist, he enjoyed farming and gardening and would share the fruits of his labor without hesitation. He also enjoyed jokes as well as playing them on his co-workers.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care given.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Ibert's Mortuary in Franklin, with the eulogy being given at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, Aug. 23, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport.
Funeral services will be held during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with the Rev. Jean-Marie Nsambu officiating. Following the Mass he will be laid to rest in the Holy Savior Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Kelvin Smith, Travis Plaisance, Donald Curole, Frank Plaisance, Jack Plaisance, Lance Hardin, Frankie David Mach Jr. and John Atkinson. Honorary pallbearer will be Carroll Trahan and Evan Hardin.
Arrangements by Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019