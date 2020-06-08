Deacon Dickey Paul Uzee, 82 a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on June 1, 2020.



Graveside service will be private at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Cemetery due to COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020, at The Central Fire station in Raceland.



Dickey is survived by his sons, Leo (Kay) Uzee, Kip (Stephanie) Uzee and Robbie (Connie) Uzee; grandchildren, Zachary (Morgan) Uzee, Jeremy Uzee, Meghan (Tyler) Uzee, Michelle (Trae) Brassette, Brennan Uzee and Colin Uzee; great-grandchild, Ella Rose Brassette; and a great-granddaughter on the way Andi Claire Boudreaux; sister, Mary U. Foret; and sisters-in-law, Louise Landeche and Ann L. Uzee.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Joyce F. Uzee; daughter, Angela T. "Angie" Uzee; parents, Julien Joseph and Marie Cecila Uzee; brother, Dr. Melvin Uzee; and brothers-in-law, George Landeche and Antoine "Tony" Foret.



Dickey was an X-ray technician and a lab technician and owner of Uzee's Pharmacy.

He was ordained in 1980 as a deacon for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and served as a deacon at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



