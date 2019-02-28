|
Dina Lirette Millet, 44, died at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born November 3, 1974, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Reserve.
Private services to be held.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Millet; son, Devin Thibodeaux; parents, Earl Thomas Lirette Sr. and Barbara Borne Lirette; sisters, Denise Lirette, Debbie Adams, Donna Gros, and Doddie Picou; and brother, Earl Thomas Lirette Jr.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard J. Borne and Hilda Borne, Antoine Lirette and Marie Guillot Lirette.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019