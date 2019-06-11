|
|
Dodie Henry LeBoeuf, 63, a native and resident of Chauvin passed away on June 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 12 at Faith Family Church in Chauvin from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Thursday, June 13 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Faith Family Church in Chauvin. The Religious Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Pierre LeBoeuf; sons, Jerry P. LeBoeuf, Sr. (Keri), Kirk P. LeBoeuf, Sr. (Julia); daughter, Monique Leboeuf Cole (Brad); brother, Larry Henry (Pam); sisters, Patsy Henry, Peggy LeBoeuf (Herbert) and Debbie Ledet (Jules); 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Paul Henry and Mary Ann Henry.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 11 to June 12, 2019