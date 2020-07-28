1/1
Dolly C. Carrier
Dolly C. Carrier, 64, a native of Lufkin, Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on July 23, 2020.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue, followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Carrier; daughter, Leigh Pitre and husband Jeff Robinson; sister, Nellie Wallet; and grandson, Peyton Smith.

She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Carrier; parents, James and Ollie Clark; and brother, Rodney Clark.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue
JUL
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

