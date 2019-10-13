Home

Dolores B. Domangue

Dolores B. Domangue, 80, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Annunziata Catholic Church from 9 until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Annunziata Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the Magnolia Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter Amy D. Melancon and husband Keegan; sons Dave and wife Debra Clubb Domangue, Lee and wife Jessica Chauvin Domangue; grandsons Matthew Melancon, Aaron Melancon, David M. Domangue and Calvin Domangue; granddaughter Yumi Domangue; sister Charlene Bergeron Labat; brothers Mike Bergeron and Chris Bergeron.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Domangue; parents Herbert "Irby" and Odessa Ledet Bergeron; brothers Irby "Bubby" Bergeron Sr. and Laban Bergeron.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
