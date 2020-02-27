Home

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Dolores Bourgeois Mobley

Dolores Bourgeois Mobley Obituary
Dolores Bourgeois Mobley, 75 a native of Des Allemands and resident of Cut Off, passed away with her loving family at her side on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at First Baptist Church in Larose, and on Monday, March 2, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Dolores is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ozulien T. Mobley; children Jane (Earl, Sr.) Cheramie, Connie A. Mobley, Bryan (Corina) Mobley, Susan (Linda Rodrigue) Mobley and JoAnn M. Mobley; brothers Paul Bourgeois and Edward Bourgeois; sisters Catherine Bourg, Betty Terrebonne and Jeanette Dufrene; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph L. and Elizabeth Touchard Bourgeois; son Toby J. Mobley; grandson Terrence Stevens Jr.; brothers Eugene Bourgeois and Edless Melancon; and sisters Rougine Burns, Barbara Dardar, Sylvia Melancon and Jeanette Bourgeois.

Dolores was devoted to her family and was an avid member of First Baptist Church in Larose.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
