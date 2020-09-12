1/1
Dolores (Bourgeois) Hebert
Dolores Bourgeois Hebert, 79, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Hebert; sons, Todd (Lisa), Troy (Sara) and Terry (Michelle) Hebert; brothers, Louis and John Bourgeois; sister, Gloria Hebert; and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edwina Bourgeois; brother, Alvin Bourgeois; and sister, Rose Breaux.

Dolores loved spending time with her grandkids, dancing and traveling with the Cruising Cajuns.

In lieu of flowers, visit Richard's Facebook to donate to Alzheimer's Association.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
