Dolores "Glo" Lovell LaCoste peacefully went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 81, while surrounded by her loving family at home. She was a lifelong resident of DuLarge.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the religious service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.



She was a devoted wife to her husband Sammy for 55 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many during her long beautiful life.



Dolores shared many hours sitting on her swing while talking and laughing with her family and friends on her porch. The fans would be cooling everyone off and keeping the mosquitos and gnats away, everyone had to talk loudly, which wasn't a problem for the Lovells or LaCostes. Usually, she would have some of her family's favorite foods cooking, smelling up the porch like her vegetable soup, shrimp boulettes, spaghetti, roast or shrimp dip to name a few. While you'd visit you might hear her washing machine or dryer from her laundry room. She could definitely still get a lot done while sitting on that swing.



Most importantly she loved to share and talk about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She talked about his word and taught her children and grandchildren about a relationship with Jesus along with anyone else who would listen. She loved listening to her Gospel music. She listened to the contemporary Christian songs of today but still called it Gospel music. She had a very giving heart and gave to any one she thought was in need.



Dolores is survived by her nine children, Travis LaCoste (Priscilla), Tracey LaCoste (Roxanne), Stacy Liner (Ralph), Shannon Liner (Kevin), Sandy LaCoste, Gannon LaCoste, Dolly Rogers(Chad), Macey LaCoste (Lyle) and Casey Duplantis (Barry); 15 grandchildren, Travis, Jr. "Trey," Paige, Patty, Drake, Dalanie, Blake, Shawna, Shealyn, Christopher, Christa, Jazlynn, Ashley, Alyssa, Lane, Lakyn and Reagan; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Bradford; and sisters, Carol, Glenda, Linda and Patricia.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius "Sammy" LaCoste; her parents, Vincent and Nora Dehart Lovell; in-law, Adam and Edna Dehart LaCoste; brothers, Atlas, Paul, Leroy and L.J.; and sisters, Eula Mae, Annie Mae, Jacintha, Mavis, Ruby and Ruth



The family would like to thank Dr. William "Bill" St. Martin, Dr. Nicholas Rau, Terrebonne Home Health and Hospice of South Louisiana for their exceptional care.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store