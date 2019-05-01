Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Mae Percle Obituary
Dolores Mae Percle, 93, a native of Garyville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her sons, Perry P. Percle and wife, Ava, and Tommy Percle and wife, Maureen; grandchildren, Allison Chiasson, Brandon Percle, and Bryce Percle; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Percle; granddaughter, Charisse Percle; and sister, Marie Doucet.

The family would like to thank Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine's Hospice.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2019
