Dolores Marie Morvant Benoit

Dolores Marie Morvant Benoit Obituary
Dolores Marie Morvant Benoit, 76, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Private services are being held in her memory followed by burial in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Chackbay. The family appreciates your understanding during this difficult time.

She is survived by her companion, Eddie Hebert; sons, Stacey Benoit and wife Denise and Jason Benoit and wife Amanda; brothers Daniel Morvant Sr. and companion Mary and Gary Morvant and wife Frances; grandchildren Jacob Benoit and companion Brae, Matthew Benoit and Austin Benoit; great-grandchildren Maesyn Benoit and Kase Prejean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip H. Benoit; and parents Sidney and Rita Morvant.

The Benoit family would like to thank Audubon Health & Rehab for caring for Dolores for the past several years.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
