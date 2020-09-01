1/1
Dolores Melancon Guidry
1941 - 2020
Dolores Melancon Guidry "Miss Dee", 78, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:20 a.m. Born on Nov. 12, 1941, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her devoted companion of 42 years, Sidney P. Boudreaux Jr.; son, Michael Jones (Monica); daughters, Sandra Lirette (Shane Rodrigue), Susan Cortez (Brett), and Donna Friloux (John); grandchildren, Lacey Thomas (Trey), Kristi Jones (Coty), Hali Lirette, Blaine Lirette (Devin), Nikki Cortez (Natasha), Rikki Cortez (Angel), Demi Cortez, Brett "June Bug" Cortez (Meghan), Breann Percle, Jordan, Justin, and Jacob Friloux; step-grandchild, Joshua Friloux; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sister, Wanda M. Lasseigne.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Lawrence "Sam" Jones; 2nd husband, Charles Guidry; parents, Fernand and Verna Naquin Melancon; son, Dwayne T. Jones; stepson, Ronnie Guidry; brother, Fernand Melancon Jr.; and half-brother, Chester "C.J." Braud.

"Miss Dee" retired from the Louisiana Coca Cola Bottling Company after 31 years.
She was a loving companion, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, casino trips, gumbo from Boudreaux's and Margarita Sno-Balls.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional and Lafourche Home for their care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
